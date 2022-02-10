Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Puebla in Liga MX Femenil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fifth-place Tigres looks to continue its solid start to the Clausura season when it meets Puebla on Thursday in this Liga MX Femenil matchup.

To start the Clausura portion of the Liga MX Femenil campaign, Tigres UANL has been beyond solid, currently sitting fifth on the standings with 11 points through five matches, a 3-0-2 record and a plus-eight goal differential.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Puebla in Liga MX Femenil Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Tigres UANL vs. Puebla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It enters tonight's matchup against Puebla coming off of a win, too, having just defeated Mazaltan 4-2 on Feb. 4 behind goals by Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle, Sandra Stephany Mayor, Montserrat Peña and Mia Renee Fishel, all of which came within the first 38 minutes of the match.

Tigres UANL's offense will be what to watch for, as the club's 14 goals scored this season are the second-most of any club in the Clasura.

Puebla, meanwhile, has struggled thus far, sitting with just four points in six matches, a 1-4-1 record and a negative-five goal differential, good for the No. 16 spot in Liga MX Femenil.

The club should be feeling better about itself heading into its matchup with Tigres UANL, however, as it is coming off of its first win of the season, a 2-0 victory over Club Tijuana on Feb. 6.

Two clubs coming off of wins and a match featuring one of the most high-flying offenses in Liga MX Femenil, Tigres UANL and Puebla should be an entertaining showdown for fans of women's soccer.

Tune to TUDN at 7:55 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Tigres UANL vs. Puebla

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0047067933h
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Puebla in Liga MX Femenil

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks to pass as Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) defends in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans

27 minutes ago
USATSI_17643511
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Canadiens

57 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins

57 minutes ago
Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

57 minutes ago
Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators

57 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons

57 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics

57 minutes ago
ohio state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball

57 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy