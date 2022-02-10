Fifth-place Tigres looks to continue its solid start to the Clausura season when it meets Puebla on Thursday in this Liga MX Femenil matchup.

To start the Clausura portion of the Liga MX Femenil campaign, Tigres UANL has been beyond solid, currently sitting fifth on the standings with 11 points through five matches, a 3-0-2 record and a plus-eight goal differential.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Puebla in Liga MX Femenil Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

It enters tonight's matchup against Puebla coming off of a win, too, having just defeated Mazaltan 4-2 on Feb. 4 behind goals by Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle, Sandra Stephany Mayor, Montserrat Peña and Mia Renee Fishel, all of which came within the first 38 minutes of the match.

Tigres UANL's offense will be what to watch for, as the club's 14 goals scored this season are the second-most of any club in the Clasura.

Puebla, meanwhile, has struggled thus far, sitting with just four points in six matches, a 1-4-1 record and a negative-five goal differential, good for the No. 16 spot in Liga MX Femenil.

The club should be feeling better about itself heading into its matchup with Tigres UANL, however, as it is coming off of its first win of the season, a 2-0 victory over Club Tijuana on Feb. 6.

Two clubs coming off of wins and a match featuring one of the most high-flying offenses in Liga MX Femenil, Tigres UANL and Puebla should be an entertaining showdown for fans of women's soccer.

