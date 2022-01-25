Atlético San Luis is off to a surprisingly strong start to the Liga MX Femenil Clausura and will face Tijuana on Monday.

Two teams that have looked good in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura will face on Monday as Tijuana takes on Atlético San Luis. Both teams have four points through two games.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Atlético San Luis Today:

Match Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

TV: ESPN Deportes

Tijuana finished seventh in the Apertura, ending the regular season on a four-match win streak but then losing to Monterrey in the playoff quarterfinals. The team has started the Clausura with a 2–1 win over Santos Laguna and a 3–3 draw against Toluca.

San Luis struggled in the Apertura, missing the postseason after finishing 16th out of the 18 teams. It won just twice. But in the Clausura, the team has a 1–0 win over Juárez and followed that up by drawing Cruz Azul 1–1.

These teams last met in August, with Tijuana coming out ahead 3–1. The team got the scoring going early as Paola Villamizar scored in the third minute, while Alondra Carmargo later made it 2–0. San Luis managed to get on the board early in the second half on an Emily Gonzalez goal, but Tijuana put up an insurance goal from Angelina Hix to lead to the final margin of victory.

