Only one point separates Tijuana and Club América. A win for either team on Monday will move it up into the top three.

Tijuana and Club América will meet for Matchday 15 in Liga MX Femenil play on Monday. The last time these two teams met was back in October2021 and Club América won by a score of 2-0. Tijuana is currently in seventh place with 30 points in Liga MX standings, while Club América is in fifth place with 31 points.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Club América Today:

Match Date: April 18, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Tijuana vs. Club América on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club América’s latest match was a 3-0 victory over Santos Laguna with Karen Luna, Scarlett Camberos and Sarah Luebbert scoring in the match. Manager Craig Harrington made four substitutions at the 70-minute mark, as the team held a 2-0 lead and was up a player after Santos Laguna lost a player due to a red card in the 54th minute.

Tijuana’s last match was a 2-0 victory over Querétaro, with Dulce Alvarado and Rosa Aguiar scoring the goals. Tijuana scoring is led by Renae Cuellar and Sanjuana Munoz with five goals each, followed by Angelina Hix with three goals.

Both teams will be looking to pick up some extra points to move into the top three in the standings.

