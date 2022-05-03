Skip to main content

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Juárez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As the season draws to a close, Tijuana and Juárez will battle it out on Monday in the hopes of ending the regular season on a positive note.

Last place Juárez and No. 11 Tijuana will meet on Monday in the final game of the Liga MX Femenil season. A win for Juárez would allow the team to move up several spots in the standings and end the season on a more positive note.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Juárez Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Tijuana vs. Juárez on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five Liga MX matches, Juárez has won two games, lost two games and played one to a draw. Most recently, Juárez dropped a 3-1 game to Santos Laguna. Despite a goal only 15 minutes into the game from Alejandra Curiel, Santos Laguna was able to find the back of the net three times to secure the win and the three points. 

Tijuana has only had slightly more success in its last five Liga MX games with two wins, one loss and two draws. In its last outing, Tijuana dropped a 2-1 game to Mazatlán. The game was 1-0 for the majority of the match. A very late second goal was scored in the 10th-minute of extra time for Mazatlán to make it 2-0, but Tijuana scored less than a minute later to cut the lead in half. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late.

Both teams will be looking for a win tonight to improve their positions in the standings as the season ends. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Tijuana vs. Juárez

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
