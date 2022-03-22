Tijuana is currently sitting in 13th place in Liga MX Feminil standings with 10 points, while Monterrey sits alone in first place with 30 points.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Monterrey Today:

Match Date: March 21, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Tijuana vs. Monterrey on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club Tijuana has not shown its best play in its last five outings. The team's record over those five games is 0-2-3. While it has picked up a few points from those draws, Tijuana really needs to do a better job in tonight's game to start climbing the leaderboard.

If Tijuana is able to pull off a major upset with a win over Monterrey, it would be able to separate the club from the other five teams sitting at 10 points and move up in the standings.

Monterrey is currently on quite a roll being completely undefeated in 2022 play. The club is dominating Liga MX Feminil play, going 10-0-0 so far this season. Most recently, Monterrey knocked off Atlético de San Luis 1-0. It was quite shocking to see a team that is sitting in 17th place play Monterrey to such a low scoring game.

With Atlético de San Luis playing so strongly against Monterrey it shows that a team that is higher in the standings like Tijuana has a real chance at bringing home a win against Monterrey.

Regional restrictions may apply.