Tijuana and Pumas wrap up Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Femenil Clausura tournament on Monday at Caliente Stadium.

Just two points separate Tijuana (9) and Pumas UNAM (11) in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura standings. The home team is sitting in 11th place in the table with a 1-6-2 record after nine matches. Pumas, meanwhile, is in eighth place with a 3-2-4 record.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Pumas UNAM in Liga MX Femenil Today:

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Tijuana's only win of the season was back on Matchday 1, a 2-1 finish over Santos at home. Since then, the club has drawn in six out of its seven matches in league play.

The home team's most recent outing was a 6-1 loss away at Atlas with Renae Cuéllar scoring the club's lone goal in the loss.

Pumas, meanwhile, is sitting in the last Liguilla qualification slot at eighth in the standings. The team's inconsistent play throughout the tournament has them sitting mid-table coming off of two wins, a draw and two losses in its last five matches.

The club's most recent outing was a 1-0 victory at home over Pachuca thanks to a 20th-minute strike from Stephanie Ribeiro.

