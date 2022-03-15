Skip to main content

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Pumas UNAM in Liga MX Femenil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tijuana and Pumas wrap up Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Femenil Clausura tournament on Monday at Caliente Stadium.

Just two points separate Tijuana (9) and Pumas UNAM (11) in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura standings. The home team is sitting in 11th place in the table with a 1-6-2 record after nine matches. Pumas, meanwhile, is in eighth place with a 3-2-4 record.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Pumas UNAM in Liga MX Femenil Today:

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live stream Tijuana vs. Pumas UNAM in Liga MX Femenil on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tijuana's only win of the season was back on Matchday 1, a 2-1 finish over Santos at home. Since then, the club has drawn in six out of its seven matches in league play.

The home team's most recent outing was a 6-1 loss away at Atlas with Renae Cuéllar scoring the club's lone goal in the loss. 

Pumas, meanwhile, is sitting in the last Liguilla qualification slot at eighth in the standings. The team's inconsistent play throughout the tournament has them sitting mid-table coming off of two wins, a draw and two losses in its last five matches.

The club's most recent outing was a 1-0 victory at home over Pachuca thanks to a 20th-minute strike from Stephanie Ribeiro.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Tijuana vs. Pumas UNAM

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

