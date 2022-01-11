Tijuana takes on Santos Laguna on Monday in the first match for both teams in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Match Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

During the Apertura, both of these teams qualified for the postseason. Santos Laguna finished in sixth place at 9-3-5 with 30 points, and Tijuana finished with the same record. But while Tijuana ended the season on a four-match winning streak, Santos Laguna ended on a three-match losing streak.

Santos Laguna took on Atlas in the first round of the Liguilla playoffs, drawing 2–2 in the first leg but losing the second leg 2–1.

As for Tijuana, a pair of 1–1 matches against Monterrey led to the team being eliminated, as Monterrey advanced due to holding the higher seed. Monterrey would go on to the win the tournament.

Tijuana's Renae Cuéllar was second in the league in goals with 15, while Alexia Villanueva from Santos Laguna was tied for seventh with 11 goals.

The meeting of these two teams during the Apertura ended in a 0–0 draw.

