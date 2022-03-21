Skip to main content

How to Watch Toluca vs. América: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toluca will try to pick up three points against América on Monday to move up in the league standings.

Toluca currently sits in 10th place in Liga MX Feminil standings with 10 points, while América is comfortably in fourth place with 22 points. 

How to Watch Toluca vs. América Today:

Match Date: March 21, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Toluca vs. América on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toluca has not had the most success in its last five Liga MX matchups. While the team has brought home one win, one loss and three draws, it will certainly be seeking a win to pick up those three points. Those points would allow Toluca to move up in the standings, which would give the club some separation from the other five teams who also have acquired 10 points this season. 

América has had much more success in its last five league games with four wins, one loss and no draws. Most recently, the club beat Querétaro 4-1. Querétaro took an early lead only 4 minutes into the match. An own goal in the 54th minute seemed to be the only thing América needed to get the wheels moving. Daniela Espinosa was able to find the net in the 63rd minute. Sarah Luebbert added even more insurance with goals at the 75th and 83rd minutes to bring the win home.

Toluca will need to bring its best play to knock off América, but it is not out of the question to see that occur.

Regional restrictions may apply.

