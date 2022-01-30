How to Watch Toluca vs. Pachuca

Pachuca and Toluca are set to meet on Sunday morning in a Liga MX Femenil Clausura matchup. Pachuca is currently third in the standings with nine points, while Toluca is 11th with four points.

Match Date: Jan. 30, 2021

Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

Match Date: Jan. 30, 2021

Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Pachuca is coming off of a 2-1 win over Puebla, with Charlyn Corral — who has played for Atletico Madrid and played college soccer at Louisville — and Monica Ocampo — who spent time in the NWSL — each scoring a goal in the match.

In the Apertura, Pachuca finished ninth, the first team out of the postseason.

Toluca lost to Santos Laguna 1-0 in its most recent match, with Yamanic Martinez getting hit with a red card during the match. Toluca has now been held without a goal in its past two matches.

These two teams last played each other in October, with the sides drawing 1-1. Both goals came early in the match, with Toluca's Karen Becerril scoring in the eighth minute, while Pachuca quickly got on the board just five minutes later with a goal from Esbeydi Salazar.

