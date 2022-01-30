How to Watch Toluca vs. Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pachuca and Toluca are set to meet on Sunday morning in a Liga MX Femenil Clausura matchup. Pachuca is currently third in the standings with nine points, while Toluca is 11th with four points.
How to Watch Toluca vs. Pachuca Today:
Match Date: Jan. 30, 2021
Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET
TV: TUDN
Live Stream Toluca vs. Pachuca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pachuca is coming off of a 2-1 win over Puebla, with Charlyn Corral — who has played for Atletico Madrid and played college soccer at Louisville — and Monica Ocampo — who spent time in the NWSL — each scoring a goal in the match.
In the Apertura, Pachuca finished ninth, the first team out of the postseason.
Toluca lost to Santos Laguna 1-0 in its most recent match, with Yamanic Martinez getting hit with a red card during the match. Toluca has now been held without a goal in its past two matches.
These two teams last played each other in October, with the sides drawing 1-1. Both goals came early in the match, with Toluca's Karen Becerril scoring in the eighth minute, while Pachuca quickly got on the board just five minutes later with a goal from Esbeydi Salazar.
regional restrictions may apply.