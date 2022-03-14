The reigning champion, Tigres UANL, is sitting currently in second place in the Liga MX Femenil standings with 20 points. The club is one of three undefeated teams left in the Clausura tournament with a record of 6-2-0. Toluca, on the other hand, is currently in 14th place in the table with a record of 2-2-4.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Tigres UANL in Liga MX Femenil Today:

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Toluca vs. Tigres UANL in Liga MX Femenil on fuboTV:

Tigres is on a four-match win streak that started on Matchday 6 with a 4-2 away victory at Mazatlán. Then, the team defeated Puebla 2-0 at home, followed by 2-1 at Juárez and finally 1-0 at Pachuca.

The club from Monterrey is tied for second place in the league with 19 goals scored in eight matches, thanks in large part to Uchenna Grace Kanu's team-leading five goals so far.

Toluca, meanwhile, is coming off of its first victory in its last seven league matches, a 1-0 win over Juárez. A win at home for the club against Tigres could put it right back in the race for the liguilla in the final stretch of the season.

