How to Watch Toluca vs. Tigres UANL in Liga MX Femenil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Second-place Tigres UANL visits Toluca on Matchday 10 on Monday in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura tournament.

The reigning champion, Tigres UANL, is sitting currently in second place in the Liga MX Femenil standings with 20 points. The club is one of three undefeated teams left in the Clausura tournament with a record of 6-2-0. Toluca, on the other hand, is currently in 14th place in the table with a record of 2-2-4.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Tigres UANL in Liga MX Femenil Today:

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Toluca vs. Tigres UANL in Liga MX Femenil on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigres is on a four-match win streak that started on Matchday 6 with a 4-2 away victory at Mazatlán. Then, the team defeated Puebla 2-0 at home, followed by 2-1 at Juárez and finally 1-0 at Pachuca. 

The club from Monterrey is tied for second place in the league with 19 goals scored in eight matches, thanks in large part to Uchenna Grace Kanu's team-leading five goals so far.

Toluca, meanwhile, is coming off of its first victory in its last seven league matches, a 1-0 win over Juárez. A win at home for the club against Tigres could put it right back in the race for the liguilla in the final stretch of the season.

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Toluca vs. Tigres UANL

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
