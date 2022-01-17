Skip to main content

How to Watch Toluca vs. Tijuana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Toluca takes on Tijuana in a Liga MX Femenil contest.

Toluca and Tijuana are both coming off of wins to open their Clausura campaigns and are set to meet on Monday in a Liga MX Femenil contest.

How to Watch Toluca vs. Tijuana Today:

Match Date: Jan. 17, 2021

Match Time: 5:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Toluca vs. Tijuana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toluca defeated Puebla 3-1, with Stephanie Baz, Karla Martinez and Karen Becerril each scoring a goal in the victory.

The team finished 12th in the Apertura, failing to advance to the postseason.

Tijuana defeated Santos Laguna 2-1 in the first matchday of the Clausura, with Sanjuana Munoz and Annia Mejia scoring two goals in the match, helping Tijuana overcome an early 1-0 deficit.

In the Apertura, the team advanced to the playoffs but lost in the quarterfinals to Monterrey. Renae Cuellar ranked second in the Apertura in goals with 15

These two sides last faced in July, with Tijuana winning 2-0. After a scoreless first half, Cuellar got Tijuana on the board in the 54th minute, then Dulce Alvarado added an insurance goal in the 83rd minute. Tijuana had possession for 58% of the match and took 12 shots to Toluca's four.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Toluca vs. Tijuana

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
5:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

1 minute ago
