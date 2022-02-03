Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético Morelia vs. Tapatío: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlético Morelia meets Tapatío in Clausura Fútbol Mexicano Liga Expansión action on Thursday night.

Thursday night will see an entertaining Fútbol Mexicano Liga Expansión matchup when Atlético Morelia takes on Tapatío in what will be a showdown between the two teams sitting at the top of the table at this point in the season.

How to Watch Atlético Morelia vs. Tapatío today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Watch Atlético Morelia vs. Tapatío online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tapatío enters the match in first with 14 points through five outings, a product of four wins and one draw to start the Clausura season. Its most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Tampico Madero on Jan. 30 in which Miguel Alejandro Gomez Ortiz (37') and Paolo Yrizar (66') were the goal scorers.

Atlético Morelia, meanwhile, enters the showdown second on the table with 12 points in five matches with three wins, one loss and one draw on the campaign. It has taken a stumble in form recently, however, having lost and then drawn its last two matches.

Most recently, it drew 1-1 with Zacatepec XXI with Victor Mile scoring in the 29th minute to earn the club its lone point from the contest. It must also be noted that Diego Abella got a red card in the matchup, disqualifying him from tonight's matchup against Tapatío.

If you're looking for an underrated level of soccer to enjoy tonight, tune into Tapatío vs. Atlético Morelia on TUDN at 7:55 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
