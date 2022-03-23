The 13th match day in the Mexican second division resumes action on Wednesday when Atlante hosts Atlético Morelia at Azul Stadium.

After 11 matches in the Mexican second division tournament, Atlético Morelia is sitting in third place in the table with just two losses and a 6-3-2 record on 23 points. The club is also undefeated in its last five matches in league play. Atlante, meanwhile, is in 10th place with 16 points.

How to Watch Atlante vs. Atlético Morelia Today:

Match Date: March 23, 2022

Match Time: 6:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Atlante vs. Atlético Morelia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Morelia is coming off of three victories out of its last four matches in league play, with the run starting at home in a 4-1 victory over Cancún F.C. on the eight match day thanks to goals from Jesús Ramírez, Diego Abella and Javier Ibarra. The club then defeated Dorados in a 2-0 finish with goals from Ramírez and Gael Acosta.

Morelia's most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Tampico Madero off of another Ramírez finish in addition to a Luis Pérez first-half strike.

Jesús Ramírez has now scored in all five of Atlético Morelia's last five league matches, a huge component of the club's current undefeated run. The team will now put that streak on the line when it visits Atlante at Azul Stadium on Wednesday in this Mexican second-division battle.

Regional restrictions may apply.