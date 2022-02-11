Last-place Tampica Madero takes on Atlante on Thursday night in this Liga de Expansion MX matchup.

It has been a solid start to the Liga de Expansion MX Clausura season for Atlante, who enters tonight's matchup, sitting sixth on the table with 11 points thanks to a 2-1-3 record and a plus-one goal differential.

How to Watch Atlante vs. Tampico Madero Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Even more promising for Atlante fans is the fact that the club rides into its game against Tampico Madero in good form, winning back-to-back games heading into tonight.

Atlante's most recent matchup was a 1-0 win over Raya2 thanks to a 38th-minute goal by Juan Pablo Dominguez Chonteco. Prior to that, it defeated Cancun FC on Jan. 30 behind a goal by Ramiro Costa (69') and an own goal by Cancun's Edson Alan Resendez Sanchez in the 76th minute which wound up deciding the outcome.

Life has been much tougher for Tampico Madero this season, as the team has mustered just two points through five matches thus far, getting outscored by four goals in that span.

Most recently, Tampico Madero fell 2-1 to Cancun FC despite an 86th-minute goal from Eduardo Perez Reyes, which made things interesting late.

To find out if Tampico Madero can earn a result or if Atlante will continue its solid run of form, tune to TUDN at 9:55 p.m. ET.

