Atlante will look to prove itself when it takes on Tapatio on Thursday. The clubs are at opposite ends of the Clausura in the Mexican Expansion League.

Atlante sits in 15th place, so every point matters, even this early in the Clausura. Yet, getting any points against Tapatio will be difficult. The club currently sits in second place.

How to Watch Atlante vs. Tapatio Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Through three matches, Atlante has totaled two points, losing one game and drawing two others. The last two games have been 1-1 draws. The bottom three teams all have two points.

In its last match against Celaya FC, Atlante got out to an early lead with a goal by Rolando Gonzalez in the fourth minute. However, the team didn't hold the lead for long, giving up a goal in the 16th minute.

For Tapatio, all three games have been a success. The club has won all three for a total of 10 points. The club has outscored opponents 5-0 and currently sits tied for second in the table with Raya2 Expansion.

It was a tight match against Venados its last time out. Tapatio and Venados didn't score in the first half and the only goal came in the 81st minute, with Paolo Yrizav striking what proved to be the winning goal.

