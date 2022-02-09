Skip to main content

How to Watch Celaya vs Leones Negros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Celaya is coming into this match as the favorite to beat Leones Negros.

Leones Negros is coming off a loss and Celaya is coming off a win. Celaya will hope to start a winning streak and take advantage of the subpar play coming from Leones Negros lately.

How to Watch Celaya vs Leones Negros Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream the Celaya vs Leones Negros match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Celaya also won the previous outing by a score of 3-0 and will hope to repeat that success today.

The club that plays at home is generally the winner of these two clubs. In six of the previous seven matchups, the home team is victorious. Leones Negros is No. 12 in the standings compared to Celaya, which is No. 10. 

Leones Negros has a lot of ground to make up if it wants to gain any ground in those standings. It will take a win today against Celaya and the club will have to try and turn the season around.

This will be an intriguing matchup between two clubs that need wins, and also need to avoid a loss.

Tune in to TUDN at 8 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

