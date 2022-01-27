Skip to main content

How to Watch Cimarrones vs. Atletico Morelia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This matchup could not be more one-sided. Cimarrones sits all the way at the bottom of the Clausura in the Mexican Expansion League, while Atletico Morelia is in first place.

Wednesday's game will be especially important for Cimarrones. With no points so far this season, Cimarrones will look to make a statement, and if nothing else, come away with a draw. On the bright side, it's the very beginning of competition. 

How to Watch Cimarrones vs. Atletico Morelia Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Cimarrones vs. Atletico Morelia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, Cimarrones has played two games, losing both. The club is the only one with zero points. Right now, that has them in 17th place in the Clausura.

In its last match, Cimarrones lost 1-0 to Tlaxcala FC. A goal was scored by Tlaxcala right before the end of the first half in the 43rd minute. Both of the team's losses have been by a score of 1-0.

Atletico Morelia couldn't have started the season off much better. The club has won all three games, outscoring opponents a combined 7-1. With a total of 11 points, the club has a one point lead over Tapatio. 

The team was in a close match against Raya2 Expansion its last time out. It got a 1-0 win on a goal in the 70th minute by Jesus Ramirez. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Cimarrones vs. Atletico Morelia

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans 2
Fútbol Mexicano Liga Expansión

How to Watch Cimarrones vs. Atletico Morelia

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) elbows Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in te nose during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) drives into Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) shoots the ball asSt. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) defends during the first half at Walsh Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) shoots the ball asSt. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) defends during the first half at Walsh Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

57 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

57 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy