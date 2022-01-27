This matchup could not be more one-sided. Cimarrones sits all the way at the bottom of the Clausura in the Mexican Expansion League, while Atletico Morelia is in first place.

Wednesday's game will be especially important for Cimarrones. With no points so far this season, Cimarrones will look to make a statement, and if nothing else, come away with a draw. On the bright side, it's the very beginning of competition.

How to Watch Cimarrones vs. Atletico Morelia Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

So far this season, Cimarrones has played two games, losing both. The club is the only one with zero points. Right now, that has them in 17th place in the Clausura.

In its last match, Cimarrones lost 1-0 to Tlaxcala FC. A goal was scored by Tlaxcala right before the end of the first half in the 43rd minute. Both of the team's losses have been by a score of 1-0.

Atletico Morelia couldn't have started the season off much better. The club has won all three games, outscoring opponents a combined 7-1. With a total of 11 points, the club has a one point lead over Tapatio.

The team was in a close match against Raya2 Expansion its last time out. It got a 1-0 win on a goal in the 70th minute by Jesus Ramirez.

