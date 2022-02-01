Two teams that are struggling in the Liga de Expansion MX Clausura meet on Tuesday as Pumas Tabasco takes on Celaya.

12th-place Celaya and 13th-place Pumas Tabasco will face on Tuesday in a Liga de Expansion MX match.

How to Watch Pumas Tabasco vs. Celaya Today:

Match Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

So far, both teams have won win through four matches, though Celaya is in front of Pumas Tabasco thanks to it having two draws as opposed to just one for Tabasco.

Celaya's win came on Saturday, when it beat Raya2 2-1, with goals from Fernando Illescas Marinelarena and Diego Rafael Jimenez.

Pumas Tabasco's win was on Jan. 19, when it beat Tampico Madero 2-0, with one goal coming via an own goal and the other from Emanuel Montejano.

In the Apertura, Celaya finished fourth and Pumas Tabasco fifth. Pumas Tabasco lost in its first playoff game, while Celaya advanced to the semifinals, where it lost to Atlante.

Unlike most second-tier soccer leagues, the Liga de Expansion MX doesn't currently have a promotion/relegation system. Born out of the remnants of the Ascenso MX, the Liga de Expansion MX began play in 2020 and won't have relegation or promotion for its first six seasons as a way of trying to stabilize the league. So far, Altante, Tampico Madero and Tepatitlan have won titles in the league.

