How to Watch Tampico Madero vs. Dorados: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It may be early in the season, but Tampico Madero and Dorados are at opposite ends of the spectrum in the Clausura of the the Mexican Expansion League. They play on Wednesday.

On Wednesday the match between Tampico Madero and Dorados will make for an important test for both teams early this season. Tampico Madero has played two games, while Dorados has played three games. 

How to Watch Tampico Madero vs. Dorados Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Tampico Madero vs. Dorados game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, Tampico has played two games, losing one and drawing in another for just one point. Right now, that has them in 16th place in the Clausura, which is second-to-last and only in front of Cimarrones. 

In its last match, Tampico lost 2-0 to Pumas Tabasco. A goal was scored by Pumas right before the end of the first half and then another in the 58th minute. 

Dorados has started off better this season. In three games, the club has gone 2-1 and has eight points. Right now, that has them in third place in the Clausura, behind Atletico Morelia and Tapatio. 

In its last match, Dorados got a 2-1 win over Cancun FC. All three goals were scored in the first 25 minutes, including a goal by Jonathan Betancourt in the first minute of the game. Another goal was scored by Giovanny Leon in the 21st minute to give Dorados the deciding goal. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
