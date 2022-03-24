Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampico Madero vs. Mineros de Zacatecas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Second-place Mineros de Zacatecas visits Tampico Madero on the 13th match day of the Mexican second division on Wednesday.

With seven wins in the club's last eight matches in league play, Mineros de Zacatecas is in red-hot form in the Mexican second division. The impeccable run surprisingly began the club lost its first matches of the season before posting a 7-2-0 record since. Tampico Madero, on the other hand, is in last place in the table with just one victory in 11 matches in the tournament.

How to Watch Tampico Madero vs. Mineros de Zacatecas Today:

Match Date: March 23, 2022

Match Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Tampico Madero vs. Mineros de Zacatecas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mineros are currently in second place in the Mexican second division table with 26 points, just one below league-leaders Alebrijes. The team is firing on all cylinders with seven clean sheets out of its 11 matches so far as well as being the second-highest scoring team in the league with 17 goals so far.

The club's most recent outing was a 0-0 draw at home to ninth-place Mérida at Francisco Villa Stadium. Before that, the Mineros won seven straight matches in league play, with the latest won being a 1-0 finish at Dorados.

The club led by head coach Omar Alexis Moreno will hope to keep the streak alive in its visit to last-place club Tampico Madero on Matchday 13.

