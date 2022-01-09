Skip to main content

How to Watch Tlaxcala vs. Atlético Morelia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tlaxcala and Atletico Morelia meet on the first weekend of the Liga de Expansion MX Clausura.

The Liga de Expansion MX — the second tier of Mexican soccer — begins the second half of its 2021-22 season this week, the Clausura. Tlaxcala and Atletico Morelia are set to meet on Sunday as part of that first weekend of games. During the Apertura, Morelia finished third while Tlaxcala finished 13th.

In the Apertura playoffs, Morelia lost by a 4-2 aggregate in the quarterfinals against Tampico Madero, while Tlaxcala failed to make the postseason.

These two sides last met in November, with Tlaxcala coming away with a 3-1 victory. Ignacio Lago scored a pair of goals for the winning side, while Christopher Alexander Engelhart Mora added one as well. Morelia's only goal came from Sergio Vergara.

Unlike most second tier soccer leagues, the Liga de Expansion MX doesn't currently have a promotion/relegation system. Born out of the remnants of the Ascenso MX, the Liga de Expansion MX began play in 2020 and won't have relegation or promotion for its first six seasons as a way of trying to stabilize the league. So far, Altante, Tampico Madero and Tepatitlan have won titles in the league.

