Tlaxcala hosts No. 5 Leones Negros on Sunday at Tlahuicole Stadium in Mexican second division action.

With just six matches left in the regular season of the Liga de Expansión MX, Leones Negros is sitting in No. 5 in the standings with 19 points. The club is sitting four points below No. 5 Tapatío and is hoping to climb the standings with a victory in its visit to No. 15 Tlaxcala.

How to Watch Tlaxcala vs. Leones Negros Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Tlaxcala vs. Leones Negros

Leones Negros is coming off of just one loss in its last five matches in league play, with that loss being on Matchday nine at home against Mérida (0-1).

The club from Guadalajara's three victories in that span were a 3-2 victory over Cimarrones, a 3-1 victory over Atlante, and a 2-1 victory against Tepatitlán. Forward Rodrigo Godinez has scored three goals for the team in that span.

Tlaxcala, meanwhile, has just two victories this season so far and three losses in its last five matches. The home club's most recent outing was a visit to third-place Zacatepec where Tlaxcala was defeated by a 2-1 scoreline. Luis Razo scored the team's lone goal while Zacatepec achieved four wins in its last five matches.

