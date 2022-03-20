Skip to main content

How to Watch Tlaxcala vs. Leones Negros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tlaxcala hosts No. 5 Leones Negros on Sunday at Tlahuicole Stadium in Mexican second division action.

With just six matches left in the regular season of the Liga de Expansión MX, Leones Negros is sitting in No. 5 in the standings with 19 points. The club is sitting four points below No. 5 Tapatío and is hoping to climb the standings with a victory in its visit to No. 15 Tlaxcala.

How to Watch Tlaxcala vs. Leones Negros Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Tlaxcala vs. Leones Negros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leones Negros is coming off of just one loss in its last five matches in league play, with that loss being on Matchday nine at home against Mérida (0-1).

The club from Guadalajara's three victories in that span were a 3-2 victory over Cimarrones, a 3-1 victory over Atlante, and a 2-1 victory against Tepatitlán. Forward Rodrigo Godinez has scored three goals for the team in that span.

Tlaxcala, meanwhile, has just two victories this season so far and three losses in its last five matches. The home club's most recent outing was a visit to third-place Zacatepec where Tlaxcala was defeated by a 2-1 scoreline. Luis Razo scored the team's lone goal while Zacatepec achieved four wins in its last five matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Tlaxcala vs. Leones Negros

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
11:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

lyon
Ligue 1

How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
Fútbol Mexicano Liga Expansión

How to Watch Tlaxcala vs. Leones Negros

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates with center Mark Williams (15) during the second half against Cal State Fullerton during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament.
SI Guide

Coach K and Tom Izzo Go Head-to-Head

By Kate Yanchulis26 minutes ago
imago1010656559h
Premier League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

By Tom Sunderland56 minutes ago
college soccer
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch SPAL vs. US Cremonese

By Rafael Urbina56 minutes ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, Race

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
Soccer

Leicester City vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Stade Rennes vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy