Matchday 2 of the Under-17 South American Women's Football Championship continues with reigning champs Brazil meeting Bolivia on Friday.

Brazil and Bolivia began the tournament in exactly opposite ways and will now have to face each other on Matchday 2 at Charrúa Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship - Bolivia vs. Brazil Friday:

Match Date: March 4, 2022

Match Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

The Bolivian national team debuted with a painful loss on Matchday 1 after getting on the scoreboard first thanks to a third-minute strike from Yadhira Pedraza. However, it was all downhill from there. Goals from Fátima Acosta, Fiorella Fernández and Adriana Martínez put all three points in Paraguay's hands and gave them the top spot in the Group B standings.

Brazil, on the other hand, won in convincing fashion over eternal rivals Argentina thanks to goals from Aline and Jhonson.

Brazil now shares that top spot with Paraguay but are just below them on goal differential with a plus-three to Paraguay's plus-four.

Brazil will get a rest in Matchday 3 while Bolivia will go on to face Argentina on Sunday.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify as the CONMEBOL representatives to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

