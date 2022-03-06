The 2022 South American U-17 Women's Football Championship continues on Sunday with Argentina and Bolivia meeting up in a Group B contest.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship - Argentina vs. Bolivia Today:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

As of now, both of these teams are set to miss qualification for the playoff stage, but there's still plenty of time for that to change, especially for Argentina.

After losing 3-0 to Brazil to open the tournament, Argentina bounced back with a 1-0 win over Venezuela on Friday, with Cangaro scoring her first goal of the competition.

As for Bolivia, the team opened play with a 5-1 loss to Paraguay. Pedraza scored an early goal to give her side a brief lead, but that was the only goal so far in this tournament for Bolivia, which followed that match up with a 7-0 loss to Brazil.

The top three teams in this tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which will take place in India.

Neither Argentina nor Bolivia has won this tournament, with Argentina having the best result with fourth-place finishes in 2008 and 2012.

