Skip to main content

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Argentina vs. Bolivia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentina takes on Bolivia in U-17 women's soccer.

The 2022 South American U-17 Women's Football Championship continues on Sunday with Argentina and Bolivia meeting up in a Group B contest.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship - Argentina vs. Bolivia Today:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream South American U-17 Women's Football Championship - Argentina vs. Bolivia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As of now, both of these teams are set to miss qualification for the playoff stage, but there's still plenty of time for that to change, especially for Argentina.

After losing 3-0 to Brazil to open the tournament, Argentina bounced back with a 1-0 win over Venezuela on Friday, with Cangaro scoring her first goal of the competition.

As for Bolivia, the team opened play with a 5-1 loss to Paraguay. Pedraza scored an early goal to give her side a brief lead, but that was the only goal so far in this tournament for Bolivia, which followed that match up with a 7-0 loss to Brazil.

The top three teams in this tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which will take place in India.

Neither Argentina nor Bolivia has won this tournament, with Argentina having the best result with fourth-place finishes in 2008 and 2012.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Argentina vs. Bolivia

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
3:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Fútbol Sudamericano Femenino Sub 17 2022

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Argentina vs. Bolivia

By Justin Carter57 seconds ago
USATSI_17674914
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Bucks

By Kristofer Habbas20 minutes ago
college soccer
Peruvian Primera Division Soccer

How to Watch Alianza Lima vs Sporting Cristal

By Justin Carter20 minutes ago
USATSI_17833164
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch the Pennzoil 400

By Brandon Rush50 minutes ago
USATSI_12475027
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Lakeland Magic

By Kristofer Habbas50 minutes ago
USATSI_17715829
College Baseball

How to Watch South Carolina at Clemson in College Baseball

By Adam Childs50 minutes ago
UCLA Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Cal at UCLA

By Christine Brown50 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with teammates during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy