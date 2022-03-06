The 2022 South American U-17 Women's Football Championship continues on Sunday with Venezuela and Paraguay meeting up in a Group B contest.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship - Venezuela vs. Paraguay Today:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 6:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Paraguay sits in second place right now despite only playing one game, which was a 5-1 win over Bolivia. Two players, Acosta and Fernandez, scored two goals each in the victory.

Venezuela has also played just one game, but that one didn't go as well as Paraguay's sole match did. Venezuela took on Argentina on Friday, falling 1-0.

Paraguay still has to play Brazil and Argentina, making its path forward pretty tough and making a win on Sunday vital, as just two teams from this group advance to the playoff stage. Venezuela has already gotten the Argentina match out of the way and still gets to play Bolivia. This game has a chance to be the deciding factor in who finishes second to Brazil in the group.

The top three teams in this tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which will take place in India.

