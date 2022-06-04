The Fan Controlled Football League playoffs start with 8OKI taking on Bored Ape FC on. Saturday in this exciting matchup.

In the first game of the 2022 playoffs of the Fan Controlled Football League, 8OKI (4-3) takes on the Bored Ape FC (5-2). All season, Bored Ape FC has been the best team in the FCF league. They had a 4-0 start to the season before then closing out strongly against last season’s runner-up for the championship.

How to Watch Playoffs: 80KI vs Bored Ape FC today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 6

Watch Playoffs: 80KI vs Bored Ape FC online with fuboTV: Get access now!

These teams split their two games this season, with 80ki winning their most recent meeting 34-22 in the best win of the season for the team:

In their two regular-season games, the teams split them with very similar stats combined between the games.

Bored Ape FC has been led by quarterbacks Vidal Woodruff and Deondre Francois pacing the offense.

Jakobie Baker and Darren Woods attack out of the backfield with Maurice Thomas, Kevin Felder and Keyston Fuller stretching the defense as receivers.

On the other side for 8OKI, Mitch Kidd and Brandon Pearson have manned the quarterback position, with Malcolm Ballard in the backfield. Malik Elion, Patrick Smith, Justin Nicholls and Joseph Boykin at receiver pace the aerial attack offense.

The winner will take on the winner of the Zappers and Shoulda Been Stars in the second FCF league finals.

Regional restrictions may apply.