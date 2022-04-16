The first night of the second season of Fan Controlled Football wraps up with 8oki taking on the Kingpins.

Two of the first-year teams battle on Saturday night when 8oki takes on the Kingpins. Both teams will be hitting the field for the first time on the opening weekend of season two of Fan Controlled Football.

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: 8oki vs Kingpins Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K TEST 3

The 8oki team will be headed by Mitch Kidd and Brandon Pearson at quarterback. They will be joined in the backfield by running back Josh Robinson.

Kidd and Pearson will have Malik Elion, Cedric Byrd and Joseph Boykin running routes for them as the main receivers.

On the other side of the field, the Kingpins will have Dentarrius Yon and Tirri Jones under center. Daryl Virgies will be the main running back for the team.

Elijah Rogers, Tracy Gaston and Keyston Fuller will be the main wide receivers for the first-year team.

Both of these teams are looking to get a win in their first-ever game in Fan Controlled Football which should make it a very entertaining contest to wrap up the first day of the season.

