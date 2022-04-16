Skip to main content

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: 8oki vs Kingpins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first night of the second season of Fan Controlled Football wraps up with 8oki taking on the Kingpins.

Two of the first-year teams battle on Saturday night when 8oki takes on the Kingpins. Both teams will be hitting the field for the first time on the opening weekend of season two of Fan Controlled Football.

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: 8oki vs Kingpins Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K TEST 3

Live stream Fan Controlled Football: 8oki vs Kingpins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 8oki team will be headed by Mitch Kidd and Brandon Pearson at quarterback. They will be joined in the backfield by running back Josh Robinson.

Kidd and Pearson will have Malik Elion, Cedric Byrd and Joseph Boykin running routes for them as the main receivers.

On the other side of the field, the Kingpins will have Dentarrius Yon and Tirri Jones under center. Daryl Virgies will be the main running back for the team.

Elijah Rogers, Tracy Gaston and Keyston Fuller will be the main wide receivers for the first-year team.

Both of these teams are looking to get a win in their first-ever game in Fan Controlled Football which should make it a very entertaining contest to wrap up the first day of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Fan Controlled Football: 8oki vs. Kingpins

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K TEST 3
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 14, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) controls the puck between Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the overtime period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates his goal with San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
USATSI_18097268
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_11296444
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: 8oki vs Kingpins

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1004763672h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Austin Gilgronis at Dallas Jackals

By Evan Lazarjust now
USATSI_17869506
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Warriors

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_16532537
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad

By Iolanda Neto30 minutes ago
USATSI_18092000
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Stars

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
USATSI_18097193
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Rockies

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy