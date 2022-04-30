How to Beasts vs 8OKI

Both Beasts and 8OKI look to return to winning ways after Week 2 losses

After some tweaks to how rosters are constructed before Week 3, Beasts (1-1) may have assembled the best receiving corps in the league by keeping Jordus Smith and Lamarcus Caradine and acquiring Jacoby Herring ahead of today’s matchup against 8OKI. Wide receiver Joseph Boykin is back for another week with 8OKI looking to extend his Fan Controlled Football league-leading 168 receiving yards and three touchdowns alongside leading passer Mitch Kidd.

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football – Beasts vs 8OKI:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCLX

Live Stream Fan Controlled Football – Beasts vs 8OKI on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last Week 8OKI dropped a 32-14 loss to Bored Ape Football Club as Kidd struggled to find a groove with his receivers going 7-for-16 for 116 yards, one touchdown passing and another one rushing in the loss. Boykin tallied 75 yards on four catches but was held out of the endzone for the first time this season.

Last week Beasts drafted Jason Stewart who failed to replicate his Week 1 success completing just 5-of-15 passes for 79 yards and an interception in the 24-6 loss to SB Stars.

This week Beasts acquired Alphonso Howard and Dentarrious Yon to handle their quarterback duties. Neither have played in a game thus far but with the trio of receivers at their disposal they should be able to put up points as Smith, Caradine, and Herring have combined for 178 yards and three touchdown catches so far this season.

