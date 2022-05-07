The Marshawn Lynch-owned Beasts will take on the winless Kingpins today.

The Beasts are owned by former NFL star Marshawn Lynch and Renee Montgomery. They are 1-2 through three weeks thus far.

In the first week, they lost in a shootout 44-38 to the 80KI. They allowed 214 yards and gained 200 yards in the loss.

How to Watch Beasts vs Kingpins Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCLX

In Week 2, they struggled to score at all losing to the Shoulda Been Stars 24-6. Despite the massive point difference, they only allowed 30 more yards than they gained.

In their last game, they got their first win against the Glacier Boyz 36-20.

Quarterback Alphonso Howard has eight completions this season with a total of 78 yards and three touchdowns. He also has added 14 rushes for 105 yards averaging eight yards per rush.

The Kingpins are one of the few teams that are still winless this season. At 0-3, they have lost in Week 1 28-20 against the Bored Apes; Week 2 28-8 against the Knights of Degen; and Week 3 28-26 against the 80KI.

Tirri Jones leads the Kingpins with 15 completions on 34 attempts for 259 yards this season and five touchdowns. He also has 24 rushes for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

