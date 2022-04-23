Deondre Francois and Bored Ape FC take on Mitch Kidd and the 80KI in FCFL on Saturday in the new Fan Controlled Football league.

Bored Ape FC is made up of former Florida State standout quarterback Deondre Francois, running back Jakobie Baker and receivers Maurice Thomas and Collin Andrews.

Bored Ape FC kicked off their season last week against the Knights of Degen. They came away with a Week 1 win taking down the Knights 36-32.

How to Watch Bored Ape FC vs. 80KI today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCLX

Live stream Bored Ape FC vs. 80KI on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In that game, they were able to pull off 152 yards through the air and on the ground. They gave up a total of 153 yards and pulled out the win on top of that.

Francois was 4-for-9 with 60 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Baker ran for 55 yards on eight carries including four touchdowns in the win.

The 80KI are made up of quarterback Mitch Kidd, running back Josh Robinson, and receivers Malik Elion and Cedric Byrd.

They were also able to pull off a win in Week 1 against the Kingpin 28-26. That was despite giving up 177 yards and only gaining 160 yards.

Kidd threw for 118 yards on eight completions with four touchdowns. Robinson only ran for 27 yards on five carries.

