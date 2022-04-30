Skip to main content

How to Watch Bored Ape vs. Kingpins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Fan Controlled Football League continues their momentum with the Bored Ape vs. the Kingpins today.

There are four games on the schedule today in the Fan Controlled Football League with the Bored Ape FC (2-0) and Kingpins (0-2) as the second game on the schedule. In this league, the fans build out the teams and choose the plays, showing that one group of fans is clearly better at this than the other side with one undefeated team taking on another who has yet to win a game this season.

How to Watch Bored Ape vs. Kingpins today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCLX

Watch Bored Ape vs. Kingpins online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Football highlights are some of the most fun, but so are the silly blunders that happen on the field in this week's “Not Top 5” plays:

So far this season, Bored Ape FC has defeated Knights of the Degen (36-32) and 8oki (32-14) in their first two games as one of two undefeated teams early this season.

They have played consistently on the offensive end, winning a shootout and a blowout so far.

The team is led by quarterback Vidal Woodruff on the offensive end with Maurice Thomas, Kevin Felder, Keyston Fuller and Ismail Brooks stretching the field and Jakobie Baker coming out of the backfield.

For the Bored Apes, they have Florida State product Deondre Francois coming in at quarterback, Darren Woods at running back with an offensive line “force field” and defensive “shutdown squad” power-ups.

On the other side, the Kingpins are led by Jason Stewart and Tirri Jones at quarterback, with Tony Dixon, Collin Andrews and Vance Lenoard at wide receiver and Daryl Virgies coming out of the backfield.

They have slot receiver Elijah Rogers, an offensive line “block party” and a defensive “heavy hitters” power-ups coming soon.

