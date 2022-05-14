The Glacier Boyz look to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday when they take on the Beasts

The Glacier Boyz dropped to 1-3 last week when they were knocked off by the Bored Ape FC 28-20. The loss was their second straight after they lost to the SB Stars in a nail-biter 28-26 two weeks ago.

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: Glacier Boyz vs. Beasts Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 1

Live stream the Fan Controlled Football: Glacier Boyz vs. Beasts game on fuboTV:

The back-to-back losses have dropped them into a sixth-place tie with the Kingpins. The only team behind them right now is the Zappers who have yet to win a game this season.

Saturday the Glacier Boyz will look to get back in the win column against a Beasts team that is coming off a shutout win against the Zappers.

The Beasts got some great defense in pitching the shutout last week in their 28-0 win. It was a good bounce-back win after they lost a close 44-38 game to 80KI two weeks ago.

The win also snapped a two-game losing streak and got them back to .500 at 2-2 on the season.

One of those wins was in their season opener when they took down the Glacier Boys 36-20. Saturday they will look to do it again and win their second straight game.

