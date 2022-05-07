Week 4 of the Fan Controlled Football League starts off with Quavo Huncho's Glacier Boyz taking on Bored Apes FC.

Heading into Week 4, the Glacier Boyz, owned by Quavo Huncho and Richard Sherman, are 1-2 after losing last week.

The Glacier Boyz lost their first game by two points in a nailbiter to the Shoulabeen Stars 28-26. They came back in Week 2 and destroyed the Zappers 44-6.

How to Watch Glacier Boyz vs. Bored Ape Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCLX

Live stream Glacier Boyz vs. Bored Ape on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They broke their .500 record in Week 3 with a loss to the Beasts 36-20. They only gave up 116 yards and gained 213 yards but still found a way to lose the game.

Their quarterback, Brycen Alleyne, has 28 completions and 143 yards with four touchdowns this season. He also has totaled one lost fumble.

The Bored Ape are 2-1 this season so far through three weeks.

In Week 1, Bored Ape took the win against the KingPins 28-20 after gaining 171. They continued the stride into Week 2 with a win over 80KI 32-14.

They ended up losing their first game last week against the Knights of Degen 36-32. Vidal Woodruff, the Apes quarterback, has 11 completions this season for 134 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

