The 0-1 Glacier Boyz and Brycen Alleyne will take on Terrell Owens and the 0-1 Zappers on Saturday.

The Glacier Boyz lost their Week 1 game against the Beasts 36-20. Despite getting beat by the worst in the league in Week 1, they still found a way to manufacture 213 yards while only giving up 116 yards.

They were just not able to convert on any of their attempts.

How to Watch Glacier Boyz vs. Zappers today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCLX

Live stream Glacier Boyz vs. Zappers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Glacier Boyz have elected to keep running back Brycen Alleyne going into the Week 2 draft. Allyne rushed nine times for 31 yards in the team's Week 1 loss.

They drafted first in the Week 2 draft after losing by the most points in Week 1 finding themselves at the bottom of the standings.

The Zappers were not far behind. They are 0-1 as well after losing their Week 1 game to the Stars 20-12. They gave up 120 yards in that game as well.

The Zappers have elevated to keep wide receiver Terrell Owens heading into Week 2. They also had the No. 2 pick in the Week 2 draft heading into this game.

