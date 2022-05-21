Skip to main content

How to Watch Glacier Boyz vs. Zappers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Glacier Boyz look to have a repeat of their dominating Week 2 performance against the Zappers.

The Fan Controlled Football league is heading into Week 6 and the Glacier Boyz and Zappers are both looking to get back on track. The Glacier Boyz have a chance to get back to .500 today where they currently sit at 2-3. They'll go for their second win in a row today after breaking a two-game losing streak last week with a 34-18 win over the Beasts. 

How to watch Fan Controlled Football: Glacier Boyz vs. Zappers today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV DRM

Watch the Fan Controlled Football: Glacier Boyz vs. Zappers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Zappers are also going for back-to-back wins as they got their first win of the season last week. Now they are 1-4 on the year. They got the victory by a 28-24 final over a good team in the SB Stars. It was particularly impressive as they were shut out the week before. 

These two played in Week 2 and the Glacier Boyz dominated the Zappers 44-6. They are trying to regain the form that brought them all the way to the inaugural championship game last year. They were so close to beating the Wild Aces last year but fell by a score of 46-40. Now the Wild Aces are a defunct team so there is extra motivation for the Glacier Boyz to get back to the top spot. Will the Zappers get revenge? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

