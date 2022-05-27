With a win today, the Knights of Degen or 8oki could finish the season No. 2 overall.

The Knights of Degen (4-2) take on 8oki (3-3) in a game with a lot on the line in what should be the most competitive game with the most stakes. A win for 8oki could result in them leaping up to No. 2 in the standings depending on what happens with the Shoulda Been Stars (4-2) in their final game. Same for Knights of Degen, who are coming off a monster offensive performance in their last game.

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs. 8oki today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCLX

8oki is riding high, coming off their biggest win of the season, 34-22, over the previously undefeated Bored Ape FC team.

This season the Knights of Degen have consistently been one of the best teams in the Fan Controlled Football league. They started the season with a competitive loss to Bored Ape FC, then won three games before going 1-1 in their last two games.

In their first game against 8oki, the Knights of Degen stomped them 42-18 with 191 yards gained and only allowing 131 yards on the defensive end.

With a win, one of these teams might be the No. 2 team in the standings at the end of the season.

