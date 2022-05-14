Bored Ape FC looks to stay perfect on the year when they take on the Knights of Degen on Saturday

Bored Ape FC has been the class of Fan Controlled Football this year going a perfect 4-0.

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: Knights of Degen vs Bored Ape FC Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Live stream the Fan Controlled Football: Knights of Degen vs Bored Ape FC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have been tested this year despite winning every game as they have won by eight or fewer in three of their wins.

One of those was a close 36-32 win against the Knights of Degen back on opening day.

They slipped by them that first game and haven't looked back in winning their next three.

The Knights of Degen, though, haven't lost since either and are now looking to draw even with Bored Ape FC with a win on Saturday.

The Knights of Degen have beat the Kingpins by 20, the Zappers by four and then last week won their third straight by taking down 80KI 42-18.

It has been a great last three weeks for the Knights as they have dominated two of their opponents and gotten three wins.

Saturday they will look to make it four in a row and send the Apes home with their first loss of the year and tie them for the top of the league.

Regional restrictions may apply.