How to Watch Knights of Degen vs Bored Apes

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: Knights of Degen vs Bored Apes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second season of Fan Controlled Football opens up on Saturday with the Knights of Degen taking on the Bored Apes

The first season of Fan Controlled Football was a big enough success that it is back for season two with the original four teams being joined by four new teams.

How to watch Fan Controlled Football: Knights of Degen vs Bored Apes today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCLX

Watch the Fan Controlled Football: Knights of Degen vs Bored Apes game online with fuboTV:

Two of those will battle in the first game of the year when the Knights of Degen take on the Bored Apes.

The Knights of Degen will be quarterbacked by Ed Crouch and Brain Allen. They will be joined in the backfield by running back Terelle West.

The receivers will be Yedidiah Louis, Terrance Williams and Travalle Calvin. The group is looking to show that they are ready to compete in their first season.

The Bored Apes, though, will be looking to send them home with a loss in their first game.

The Bored Apes will also be looking to win its first-ever game and has a combination of Devlin Isadore and Danny Southwick under center for them.

Shuncee Thomas will be the running back, while Patrick Smith, Jacoby Herring and Lamarcus Caradine are the receivers.

Fan Controlled Football is a new way to play the game and season two should be very entertaining.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Fan Controlled Football: Knights of Degen vs Bored Apes

TV CHANNEL: NBCLX
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
