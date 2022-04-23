The Knights of Degen take on the Kingpins in the Fan Controlled Football League on Saturday.

The Knights of Degen, ironically owned by the Knights of Degen, started off their season 0-1 after losing a close game 36-32 with the Bored Apes.

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs Kingpins today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 6

Live stream Knights of Degen vs Kingpins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Knights even gained more yardage throughout the game, even if it only was by one yard 153-152. The Apes were just able to capitalize more.

The Knights get to keep two players heading into Week 2 because they are a part of the Ballerz. They chose to keep quarterback Ed Crouch and running back Terrell West.

They will be taking on the 0-1 Kingpins.

The Kingpins also closed out Week 1 with a disappointing, high-scoring loss. They lost 28-26 to the 8OKI. The Kingpins secured more yardage but were not able to capitalize on the opportunities given them to score.

Also a part of the Ballerz, the Kingpins chose to keep running back Daryl Virgies and wide receiver Elijah Rogers.

Virgies had 10 carries last week for 42 yards and zero touchdowns averaging four yards per carry. Rogers, the former Mississippi State standout, didn't play in Week 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.