How to Watch Knights of Degen vs Kingpins

The Kingpins go for their third straight win against the Knights of Degen in Week 6 of Fan Controlled Football.

We've all been there. A coach on our favorite team blows a seemingly very easy call that costs them the game. Then your decades of Madden experience come in and you shout into the void knowing you could have done better. The best thing about Fan Controlled Football is that you no longer have any voids to shout in. This is where your voice matters. The interactivity of this league is really unparalleled and sweeps you in.

How to watch Fan Controlled Football: Knights of Degen vs. Kingpins today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCLX

This league is comprised of eight teams and this matchup will feature the Knights of Degen (3-2) vs. Kingpins (2-3). All games are played in Atlanta and this will be the third game of the day in the sixth week of the season. The Knights lost a nail-biter 24-22 to the Bored Ape FC. (You best believe that NFTs are an integral piece of this league.)

The Bored Ape FC remains the only unbeaten team in the league. The Kingpins try to get back to .500 today after a high scoring 34-28 win against 8oki. After losing their first three games, the Kingpins will go for their third straight. These two played in Week 2 where the Knights of Degen dominated 28-8. Can the Kingpins get revenge?

