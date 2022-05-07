Skip to main content

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs. Shoulda Been Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Knights of Degen take on the undefeated Shoulda Been Stars on Saturday in Fan  Controlled Football.

The Knights of Degen are the No. 3 team in the league with a 2-1 record heading into Week 4 with a plus-18 point differential (No. 4 in the league).

The Knights won their first two weeks after beating the Zappers 36-34 and then the Kingpins 28-8. Despite the two wins, they still gave up 221 yards against the Zappers and 139 yards against the Kingpins.

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs. Shoulda Been Stars Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K

Live stream Knights of Degen vs. Shoulda Been Stars on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Week 3, they got their first loss against the Bored Apes 36-32. It was a very evenly matched game as the yard differential was only separated by one yard.

Ed Crouch has 17 completions this season totaling 293 yards and six touchdowns with only three interceptions.

The Shoulda Been Stars are one of the only two teams in the FCF with a 3-0 record, joined by the Bored Apes. They have a plus-28 point differential compared to Apes plus-30 which is why they are No. 2 in the league.

Owned by Druski, they have been dominating teams. The only good game they've had yet is in Week 1 where they only won by two points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Knights of Degen vs. Shoulda Been Stars

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18210981
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Game 3 in Canada

By Adam Childs57 seconds ago
USATSI_18198779
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Warriors Game 3

By Matthew Beighle57 seconds ago
imago0046920813h (1)
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball

By Evan Massey57 seconds ago
USATSI_11020919 (1)
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs. Shoulda Been Stars

By Matthew Beighle57 seconds ago
USATSI_18183864
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Portland Timbers

By Rafael Urbina57 seconds ago
imago1006446038h
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Deportivo Pasto vs. América de Cali

By Rafael Urbina57 seconds ago
imago1002359942h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Old Glory DC at Free Jacks

By Evan Lazar57 seconds ago
USATSI_18220227
USFL

How to Watch Bandits vs. Stallions in USFL Football

By Phil Watson57 seconds ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck in front of Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Florida Panthersin the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy