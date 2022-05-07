The Knights of Degen take on the undefeated Shoulda Been Stars on Saturday in Fan Controlled Football.

The Knights of Degen are the No. 3 team in the league with a 2-1 record heading into Week 4 with a plus-18 point differential (No. 4 in the league).

The Knights won their first two weeks after beating the Zappers 36-34 and then the Kingpins 28-8. Despite the two wins, they still gave up 221 yards against the Zappers and 139 yards against the Kingpins.

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs. Shoulda Been Stars Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K

Live stream Knights of Degen vs. Shoulda Been Stars on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Week 3, they got their first loss against the Bored Apes 36-32. It was a very evenly matched game as the yard differential was only separated by one yard.

Ed Crouch has 17 completions this season totaling 293 yards and six touchdowns with only three interceptions.

The Shoulda Been Stars are one of the only two teams in the FCF with a 3-0 record, joined by the Bored Apes. They have a plus-28 point differential compared to Apes plus-30 which is why they are No. 2 in the league.

Owned by Druski, they have been dominating teams. The only good game they've had yet is in Week 1 where they only won by two points.

Regional restrictions may apply.