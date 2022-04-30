Skip to main content

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs. 8oki: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Knights of Degen look to win two in a row over 8oki in the Fan Controlled Football League today.

The last game in the schedule today for the Fan Controlled Football League pits the Knights of Degen (1-1) against 8oki (1-1). The Knights of Degen are coming off their first win of the season and are looking to build some momentum, which lies in the hands of the fans as they pick the players, plays and control the narrative of their team in this innovative league.

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs. 8oki today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCLX

Watch Knights of Degen vs. 8oki online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nights of Degen are coming off a very strong win, controlling both ends of the floor with their 28-8 win over the Kingpins last week:

This week, the Knights of Degen are led by Ed Crouch, Laquan Horton and Danny Southwick at quarterback, Yedidiah Louis, Drake Wells and Eterrious Giles making deep plays with Terelle West coming out of the backfield.

They have Jordan Williams coming to their wide receiver corps as well as the defense getting The D-Block and the offensive line getting the Force Field in power-ups all coming soon.

They started the year with a loss to Bored Apes (32-36) before their win over the Kingpins (28-8).

On the other side, 8oki beat the Kingpins to start their season (28-26) then lost to the Bored Apes (14-32) in their last game.

Their roster, as built by the fans, features Mitch Kidd and Brandon Pearson at quarterback, Malcolm Ballard coming out of the backfield and Malik Elion, Patrick Smith, Justin Nicholls and Joseph Boykin making plays down the field.

They have The Wall coming for the offensive line and Heavy Hitters for their defense.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Knights of Degen vs. 8oki

TV CHANNEL: NBCLX
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
