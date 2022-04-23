The 1-0 Shoulda Been Stars will take on the 1-0 Beast in Week 2 of the FCF.

Shoulda Been Stars started off their season with a 20-12 win over the Zappers in the first week.

They were able to pick up 120 total yards in the hour and only gave up 107 yards.

How to Watch Shoulda Been Stars vs. Beasts today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 5

Live stream Shoulda Been Stars vs. Beasts on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Shoulda Been Stars elected to keep Slade Jarman, their quarterback, into Week 2.

Jarman threw eight times for five completions totaling 64 yards and two touchdowns. He also rank five times for 34 yards in the win.

Because of the win, they got the second to last pick in the Week 2 team draft.

The Beasts is the only team to have won and have a greater margin of victory than the Shoulda Been Stars.

The Beasts, led by Marshawn Lynch, beat the Glacier Boyz 36-20 in the first week. They were able to secure a huge win while simultaneously giving up almost 100 more yards than they gained.

The Beast kept wide receiver Jordus Smith going into Week 2.

Smith only caught one pass in Week 1 but it was for 40 yards and a touchdown. He was also able to secure two point-after attempts and a two-point conversion.

