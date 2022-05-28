Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Shoulda Been Stars look to finish with the second-best overall record with a win today against the Glacier Boyz.

The Shoulda Been Stars (4-2) gave up only one goal in the final game of the season - beat the Glacier Boyz (2-4) and wrap up the No. 2 overall record in the Fan Controlled Football league.

How to Watch Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBCLX

The Shoulda Been Stars and Glacier Boyz played a wildly entertaining game early in the season, with the Shoulda Been Stars winning 28-26.

With so much on the line in this final week of the Fan Controlled Football season, this is the most important game for these two teams.

In their first game, the Glacier Boyz outgained the Shoulda Been Stars 161 yards to 129 yards but ended up with a loss in the game by just two points.

That was one of the most competitive games of the season in all of the Fan Controlled Football league and, if replicated, could end the season with one of the best final days of football the month of May has ever seen.

