The third game on the schedule for the Fan Controlled Football League features the Shoulda Been Stars and Glacier Boyz today.

The best team through two weeks this season for the Fan Controlled Football League has been the Shoulda Been Stars (2-0) with a strong defense and quality offense. This week, they face the Glacier Boyz (1-1), who are coming off the most lopsided loss of the season, against the Zappers, 44-6. The fans are calling the plays and making the decisions so that last game for the Glacier Boyz was a huge black on that fanbase to start the season.

How to Watch Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCLX

Watch Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Shoulda Been Stars are coming off a win over the Beasts 24-8 to remain undefeated with a dominant position on both ends of the floor:

Shoulda Been Stars might be the best overall team in the Fan Controlled Football League so far, which means they might have the best fans on their side through two games.

They are led by quarterbacks Slade Jarman and D’Vonn Gibbons, with Tracy Gaston and Ladarious Galloway in the backfield and Tyis Boykin, Antonio Turner, Just’n Thymes and Travalle Calvin stretching the field.

They have The Wall coming for the offensive line and The Hitmen for their defense soon.

So far this season, they have wins over the Zappers (20-12) and the Beasts (24-6) to get off to an undefeated start with strong team defense and quality offense.

NFL star Austin Ekeler, comedian Druski, former ESPN personality Rachel Lindsay and Altered State Machines own and operate this team that is making an impact with the best overall fan decisions through two games as they aim to stay undefeated here today.

Regional restrictions may apply.