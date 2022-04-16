Skip to main content

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: Shoulda Been Stars vs. Zappers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Shoulda Been Stars opens up against the Zappers on Saturday evening in the second season of Fan Controlled Football.

Fan Controlled Football is back for its second season and the defending champion Aces have rebranded as the Shoulda Been Stars after one of their owners departed.

How to watch Fan Controlled Football: Shoulda Been Stars vs. Zappers today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K TEST 5

Watch the Fan Controlled Football: Shoulda Been Stars vs. Zappers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They will look to get to the top of the league again this year and will be led by Dentarrius Yon and Dalton Oliver at quarterback. 

Malcolm Ballard will be the running back for the Stars while Andrew Jameil and Jordus Smith are the receivers.

They will look to open the season with a win against a Zappers team that went 2-2 last year and lost in the semifinals 32-6.

They will look to be better this year and will be led by Brandon Pearson and Vidal Woodruff at quarterback.

Jakobie Baker is the running back and Ismail Brooks, Tony Dixon, Isaiah King and Kevin Felder will be running the routes.

These two teams spearheaded the first season of the Fan Controlled Football League and will be looking to get the new season started with a win on Sunday.

April

16
16
2022

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K TEST 5

Time
7:00
PM/ET
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
