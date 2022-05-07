The Zappers, with two former NFL players on their roster, Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel, will take on 8oki today.

How to Watch Zappers vs. 8oki Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fuboTV 4K

They also have the worst point differential losing by a combined 48 points. They have already given up 100 points this season through three games.

The Zappers lose Week 1 36-34 in a hard-fought battle, but then they got demolished in Week 2 by the Glacier Boyz 44-6. Week 3 was a little closer as they lost 20-12 to the Shoulda Been Stars.

Franchise player Johnny Manziel has thrown five completions for 74 yards and no touchdowns this season so far. Former Cincinnati Bengal, Terrell Owens, has eight receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

The Zappers will take on the 8oKI.

The 8oKI are 2-1 this year and sit at No. 4 in the standings with the worse point differential of the 2-1 teams. In fact, they have the worst point differential of any team that is not 0-3 right now.

