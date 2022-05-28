Skip to main content

How to Watch Zappers vs. Beasts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Zappers and the Beasts hope to win and avoid the cellar of the Fan Controlled Football league when they face off on Saturday.

The last game of the day and this season features the Zappers (2-4) and the Beasts (2-4) as they play for pride today.

How to Watch Zappers vs. Beasts today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 6

Watch Zappers vs. Beasts online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their first game this season, the Beasts crushed the Zappers 28-0 in their best overall performance of the year:

The first time these teams played, it was about as one-sided a game all season in the FCF. The Beasts outgained the Zappers in yards 168 to 76 and did not allow them to score once all game.

It was only the second game the Beasts won this season, but it was a truly dominant performance against the Zappers back in week four.

Since then, the Beasts have lost two in a row and could finish as the worst team in the league with a loss today. However, if their patterns hold up, they are due for a win as the Beasts won the season opener, then dropped two in a row. They beat the Zappers, then lost two in a row.

If that holds up and the result from their first meeting, the Zappers are looking more like the bug that flies into the bright light.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Zappers vs. Beasts

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV 4K 6
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18364102
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Six

By Evan Massey54 seconds ago
USATSI_11020920
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Zappers vs. Beasts

By Kristofer Habbas54 seconds ago
USATSI_18332850
MLS

How to Watch Portland Timbers at Inter Miami CF

By Christine Brown54 seconds ago
Mexico Soccer
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Mexico vs Nigeria

By Rafael Urbina54 seconds ago
imago0029187345h
Ultimate

How to Watch AUDL: Minnesota Wind Chill at Madison Radicals

By Rafael Urbina54 seconds ago
May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) reacts after scoring a penalty kick at the end of overtime against Inter Miami at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) moves the ball against Sporting Kansas City during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at Orlando City SC

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
USATSI_18355213
MLS

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at New England Revolution

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy