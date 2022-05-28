The Zappers and the Beasts hope to win and avoid the cellar of the Fan Controlled Football league when they face off on Saturday.

The last game of the day and this season features the Zappers (2-4) and the Beasts (2-4) as they play for pride today.

How to Watch Zappers vs. Beasts today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV 4K 6

In their first game this season, the Beasts crushed the Zappers 28-0 in their best overall performance of the year:

The first time these teams played, it was about as one-sided a game all season in the FCF. The Beasts outgained the Zappers in yards 168 to 76 and did not allow them to score once all game.

It was only the second game the Beasts won this season, but it was a truly dominant performance against the Zappers back in week four.

Since then, the Beasts have lost two in a row and could finish as the worst team in the league with a loss today. However, if their patterns hold up, they are due for a win as the Beasts won the season opener, then dropped two in a row. They beat the Zappers, then lost two in a row.

If that holds up and the result from their first meeting, the Zappers are looking more like the bug that flies into the bright light.

