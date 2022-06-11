Skip to main content

How to Watch Championship, Zappers vs Bored Ape FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Zappers face off with Bored Ape FC in the championship game in the inaugural season of Fan Controlled Football.

The answer to the question of which football team coached by fans will win a championship will be answered today. The championship game of the Fan Controlled Football league sets up the Zappers to challenge the Bored Ape FC to see who is the best. All season, Bored Ape FC has been the best team in the league and now. they will face off with the Zappers to see if they will end their season that way too.

How to Watch Championship, Zappers vs Bored Ape FC today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

Watch Championship, Zappers vs Bored Ape FC online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

This season, Bored Ape FC finished 5-2, starting the season 5-0 before back-to-back losses by a total of 16 points to 8OKI (22-34) and the Kingpins (20-24).

In the playoffs, they took care of 8OKI to get their win back, 38-32, to advance to the championship game today. It was a barnburner of a game with Bored Ape FC being outgained in yards 209-221 but getting the win.

For the Zappers, they had a monster playoff performance defeating the Shoulda Been Stars 50-24, outgaining them in yards 220-176 overall.

In the regular season, they started off with four straight losses and looked like their season was lost. Then, they rolled off three straight wins to make the playoffs and a fourth straight win advanced them to the championship. 

Overall, during these four games, they outscored teams 164-100, leaning hard into their offense.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Championship, Zappers vs Bored Ape FC

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
