How to Watch Playoffs: Zappers vs SB Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Fan Controlled Football League playoffs wrap their double-header with the Zappers vs. SB Stars on Saturday night.

The Zappers (3-4) started their season with a loss to the Shoulda Been Stars (4-2) and hope to avoid ending their season the same way in the playoffs today. This playoff match will also serve as the rubber match between the two teams as they each look to fill the final seat at the table in the Fan Controlled Football finals for the second-ever league championship.

The Zappers took their last game against the SB Stars (28-24) after losing the season opener to them (12-20):

In their first two games this season, the teams split them with the SB Stars winning the season opener and the Zappers winning in week four to even the ledger.

The first game saw the SB Stars win 20-12 with an advantage in total yards, 120-107 overall.

Then, in the second game, the Zappers won 28-24 despite being outgained again in total yards, this time 154-143. Now, in their third game this year, they face off in the playoffs with the right to become the second half of the finals match-up.

This season the SB Stars have been led by Slade Jarman at quarterback with Ladarius Galloway in the back field. Tyis Boykin, Antonio Turner, Just’n Thymes and Travalle Calvin stretch the field at receiver.

On the other side for the Zappers, quarterback Jason Stewart paces the offense with running backs Josh Robinson and Shuncee Thomas. James Harden, Terrance Williams and Isaiah King on the outside making plays.

Which team will move on to the FCF finals and play for the second championship in league history?

Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Playoffs: Zappers vs SB Stars

